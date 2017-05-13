It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports 1:34 Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises 1:19 Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 0:29 Rain can't put damper on Bluffton Village Fest 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 0:28 Did a tornado do this damage near the Georgia ports? 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com