He stole his mom’s car to pick his dad up from jail. Now they’re both behind bars.

Vladimir Sanchez spent more than four years in prison for a slew of insurance-fraud charges. He was released on Thursday, but his freedom was short-lived.
Sanchez, 45, is back behind bars after his ride home ended with a police chase, a shooting and a school lockdown at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Little Havana.
Miami police said it all started on Thursday when Sanchez’s 16-year-old son, Alexander, stole his mother’s 2013 Nissan Altima to pick his father up from jail. The next day, police spotted the car on Northwest 27th Avenue and pulled it over.
Cops arrested Sanchez, who was driving, and tried to arrest Alexander and a third passenger in the car. Both jumped out of the car and ran away near St. Michael’s on Northwest Third Street and 27th Avenue. The school was locked down for about 30 minutes on Friday.
Police caught up to Alexander after an elderly homeowner called and said he’d shot an intruder. The homeowner found Alexander hiding in his basement. He told police Alexander pushed him, so he shot the teen in the buttocks. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.
Meanwhile, back at the stolen car, police found a pile of methamphetamine and meth pipes in a Dior box and marijuana.
Father and son were charged with possession of a controlled substance, grand theft in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Alexander was also charged with resisting an officer and trespassing.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments