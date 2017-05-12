He’s just a ‘normal dude,’ he says. Except he’s 14 and graduating from college.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:19 Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:34 Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:00 Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop 0:42 HorseHeat_Beaufort.mov 1:11 'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com