Medics found her decaying into her bed. Her son said calling 911 was ‘too expensive,’ police say

The state of the home emergency officials entered in Lizton, Indiana, on Monday, was “deplorable,” according to an affidavit filed in court.
Deplorable hardly begins to cover it.
Hendricks County investigators have charged a 54-year-old man, Mark Kincaid, with elder abuse, after he allegedly left his 80-year-old mother partially lying on her bed for six weeks, naked and covered in urine, feces and sores, according to WRTV.
Kincaid told emergency responders that his mother had fallen six weeks prior, and when he could not pick her up, he just left her there. When asked why he did not call 911 or seek medical assistance, he reportedly told EMTs that “you guys are too expensive,” according to WTTV.
He finally called 911 on Monday after she became unresponsive, but medics noted that he seemed “indifferent” to his mother’s condition, which is currently critical, but stable, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Medics also said Kincaid’s mother’s skin had begun to stick and mold itself to the mattress, so that when she was lifted off it, some of her skin peeled away, per WRTV.
Kincaid is being charged with neglect of a dependent, and if he is convicted, he could face anywhere from one to 16 years in jail under Indiana law, depending on whether prosecutors decide to classify the neglect as causing serious bodily injury or just bodily injury.
In addition to not seeking medical help, prosecutors say Kincaid confessed to only feeding his mother one spoonful of food per day, as well as water with medicine, according to WTTV.
Neighbors told local media outlets that they had no idea about the alleged neglect but said they were “disgusted” by the allegations.
Kincaid declined to be interviewed by the local police, saying he wished to seek counsel from his pastor, per the Star.
