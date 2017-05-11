National

May 11, 2017 6:43 AM

Dayton to resume using red-light cameras after legal fight

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle.

The Dayton City Commission approved the program's restart in a 5-0 vote Wednesday.

City officials say speed detectors and red light cameras will make the city safer. Police officials have said traffic crashes increased and the number of traffic deaths doubled after the original red light cameras were removed.

The city will use fixed camera systems, hand-held devices and portable trailer units to catch violators. The new ordinance crafted to comply with current restrictions requires that officers be present when the cameras are operating.

The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.

