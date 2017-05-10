The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator Pause 1:55 She survived a tough childhood and more. Then, 'things began to click for me' 0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:21 K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided