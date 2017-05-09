Dove unveils bottles of body wash to match your body shape – and causes a lather

Dove, the company that celebrates diversity with its “Real Beauty” campaign, has a new way to promote that idea, this time in the shower.
Dove has released limited-edition “Real Beauty Bottles” for its body wash that are shaped like different body shapes — some slender, some round, some curvy, some straight up and down. The bottles are only available in the United Kingdom.
“Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind – just like you. But sometimes we all need reminding of that,” Dove said in a statement to Fast Company.
The company quoted recent research from its own Global Beauty and Confidence Report that found 50 percent of women believe that social media put pressure on them to look a certain way.
The company’s “Real Beauty” efforts have fought that pressure for more than a decade. Through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, for instance, more than 625,000 teachers have given a self-esteem workshop to millions of students around the world.
Numerous videos on the Dove website and YouTube challenge and check people’s preconceived notions about what beauty is and why women are their own worst critics, among other issues related to body image.
The bottle campaign, created by Ogilvy London ad agency, brings the diversity of women’s body types to life in the form of plastic bottles.
“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There is no one perfect shape,” the ad campaign says. “Real beauty breaks moulds.”
“The Real Beauty Bottles is one of those rare ideas which condenses decades of a brand’s legacy in 2 seconds,” Andre Laurentino of Ogilvy UK told Brandingmag.
“It’s deceivingly simple and quite nuanced: a message about our body conveyed by Dove bottles themselves, it cares for the physical and the emotional, and it brings brand essence and product design seamlessly together.”
The advertising community, including Ad Week, is applauding the campaign, calling it an “inspired packaging stunt.”
A few folks on social media agree.
Well done Dove https://t.co/ImJaH20L8z— Pavlína Louženská (@Pavlina_speaks) May 8, 2017
But more people appear to be in a real lather over this.
Great. Now our soap bottles are judging us too. @Dove #productfail https://t.co/PjqKU013bl— Vicky Uhland (@VickyUhland) May 8, 2017
@FastCompany @Dove @FastCompany @Dove pic.twitter.com/tMWD53cjzU— jteore (@jteore) May 8, 2017
thanks Dove but I already have a body wash that matches my natural curves :) pic.twitter.com/IIkKAn0LjQ— Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 8, 2017
"I know, let's make bottles shaped like women's bodies!" -Dove marketing exec who has never actually seen a human body— Jenny Trout (@Jenny_Trout) May 8, 2017
@FastCompany @Dove "Finally, a @Dove soap bottle that won't make me feel self conscious about my body!" pic.twitter.com/B0tnyUXjp1— Alex Wright (@alwrightthen) May 8, 2017
Take a knee, Dovehttps://t.co/J3xD8NSQGt— Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) May 8, 2017
This is so awful. So you can contemplate how far outside the ideal your body is even in the shower. https://t.co/UAPlwkFz0t— Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2017
Can someone come over and help me measure my butt so I know which dove body wash to buy— Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) May 8, 2017
Ok but Dove's diversity bottles are all still white pic.twitter.com/CrEX4tNnsH— Abbie Evans (@AbbieEvansXO) May 8, 2017
