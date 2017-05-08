10-year-old girl bit by 8-foot alligator used this trick to escape attack

An 10-year-old girl who was bitten in the leg by an alligator in a lake near Orlando used a quick survival tip to escape the alligator’s deadly jaws, authorities say.

The girl was with her family at Moss Park in Orange County when she was bitten Saturday, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber told the Associated Press. She was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 8-foot-9-inch alligator bit her on her knee and calf, Weber said.

“She had puncture wounds but I don’t think they’re life threatening,” Weber told the Orlando Sentinel.

The girl poked the alligator in its nostril during the attack, a quick move she learned from Gatorland, WFTV reported. Donald Aldarelli, a trainer at Gatorland in Florida, told WFTV that people should go after the alligator’s nose, not the eyes, if they are attacked.

Her family took her to a hospital for treatment. Authorities trapped and killed the alligator. The park’s waterfront areas were closed to swimmers for safety until further notice.

There have been 388 alligator bites on people in Florida since 1948, including 24 fatalities, according to the wildlife commission.

A 2-year-old Nebraska boy was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last June when the 7-foot animal dragged the child from the edge of a lagoon. Six non-fatal alligator bites also were reported statewide last year.

