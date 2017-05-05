Her high school yearbook quote says anything is possible. On one condition.

Trying to come up with a meaningful, clever or memorable quote for the yearbook is often a tough chore for high school seniors. One West Palm Beach, Florida, student, however, found a way to attract plenty of attention with her quote.
“Anything is possible when you sound Caucasian on the phone,” wrote Savanna Tomlinson, who is black.
Tomlinson earned more than 59,000 retweets and 143,000 likes when she posted a picture of her yearbook quote on Twitter.
Going out with a bang pic.twitter.com/SlSHu1KNyF— Savy (@TRILLAAXX_) May 2, 2017
Tomlinson told BuzzFeed that she had seen a version of the quote online.
“I just switched up the words a bit and put it in a more appropriate way and submitted it to my school’s yearbook team,” she said.
Comedian Jaboukie Young-White posted a version of the saying on his Twitter account in November.
While many liked Tomlinson’s tweet, her mother, apparently, did not.
UPDATE: My mom is furious that I put that as my quote LMAO— Savy (@TRILLAAXX_) May 2, 2017
A 2016 study from the University of Missouri found that there was no difference in callbacks and job interviews for applicants with white, black and Hispanic-sounding names. That study, however, runs counter to several previous studies.
“People should not overreact to this study, but I think it is a data point to be considered when thinking about discrimination in the labor market today,” the study’s co-author Cody Koedel told the Chicago Tribune.
A 2003 experiment found that resumes with white-sounding names like Emily and Greg received 50 percent more callbacks for interviews than identical resumes with names like Lakisha and Jamal.
Comments