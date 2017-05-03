National

May 03, 2017 1:28 PM

Texas community college on lockdown amid 'intruder' report

The Associated Press
IRVING, Texas

A Dallas-area community college says it's on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an "active shooter."

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

A message posted to the college's Facebook page at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday says the facility is "still on intruder lockdown," instructing students and faculty to "go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police are on the scene."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding

Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding 6:31

Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding
Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 1:01

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn
Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for baseball game 1:38

Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for baseball game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos