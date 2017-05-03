Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn Pause 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 1:59 Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know 0:32 Secrets of success from a Blue Angel 1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach 0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard 1:07 Surveillance video shows Easter robbery 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:58 8-year-old SC boy falls out of moving school bus Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful