May 03, 2017 10:33 AM

Amber alert issued for teen with suspect in fatal shooting

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee have issued an Amber alert for a teen who they say is with a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery attempt.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Wednesday morning for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn. Police say she was last seen Tuesday night in surveillance video with 28-year-old Daniel Clark at an Exxon station in Nashville where the clerk was fatally shot. Police say Clark is suspected of killing the clerk, 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens, during a robbery attempt.

Police say they found Clark's vehicle in a nearby parking lot and that he and the teenager girl could be on foot.

Media reported that a SWAT team was searching the area near the gas station while a helicopter circled above.

