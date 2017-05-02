National

Melania Trump’s Twitter account ‘likes’ tweet suggesting she doesn’t like her husband

By Brian Murphy

Melania Trump rarely uses her personal Twitter account. The first lady hasn’t tweeted from it since posting an image of a vote button on Nov. 8, the day of the presidential election.

So it raised eyebrows on the internet when her account liked a tweet Tuesday evening, particularly since the tweet was a video of her making a face at her husband, President Donald Trump.

The tweet includes a GIF from Inauguration Day in which Melania Trump smiles at Donald Trump. But when he turns his head, her smile turns into a frosty frown.

Within an hour of the tweet being posted, Melania Trump’s account liked it. The “like” has since been rescinded. It is not clear who liked the tweet or if it was done on purpose or by accident.

The original tweet did not include a mention of Melania Trump’s personal Twitter account, but did have a reference to her official first lady account @FLOTUS. That account is much more active, posting pictures of the first lady in her official capacities.

The “like” was up long enough, however, for many Twitter users to see it and comment on it.

Since her husband won the presidency, Melania Trump has kept a pretty somewhat low profile, choosing to live in New York City with her son Barron. The first lady and the president’s youngest child are expected to move to Washington, D.C., when the school year ends.

The couple was married in 2005. It is her first marriage and the third for Donald Trump.

