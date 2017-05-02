They are not livin’ it up at the Hotel California. The Eagles sue hotel over name.

The Eagles rock band, perhaps best known for the 1976 classic “Hotel California,” is suing The Hotel California in Baja, Mexico, for trademark infringement. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in California on Monday.
According to the complaint, “through advertising targeted to U.S. consumers, and in-person communications, Defendants lead U.S. consumers to believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles and, among other things, served as the inspiration for the lyrics in ‘Hotel California,’ which is false.”
The Eagles acquired the trademark for Hotel California in the late 1970s, according to the complaint. The hotel opened in 1950 as Hotel California, but changed its name to Todos Santos Hotel. In 2001, Debbie and John Stewart bought the hotel and began to market the hotel as Hotel California, according to the complaint.
The Eagles are asking that the hotel stop using the Hotel California name and that it pay damages.
“Hotel California” is not based on any particular place, according to Rolling Stone. The Eagles have sold more than 100 million records, according to Rolling Stone. “Hotel California” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1977, one of five No. 1 hits by the band.
“Hotel California is arguably the band’s most popular song and in many ways embodies the very essence of the band itself. The song continues to be hugely popular, and the song’s name has become synonymous with the band,” according to the complaint.
There have been different interpretations of what the song means, but the song is “about the dark underbelly of the American dream and about excess in America, which is something we knew a lot about,” Don Henley said in a 2002 interview with “60 Minutes.”
Rolling Stone ranked “Hotel California” at No. 49 among the 500 greatest songs of all time.
