National

May 02, 2017 1:20 AM

Dallas paramedic shot, suspect found dead with 2nd body

By CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press
DALLAS

Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.

Police believe a man shot and injured his neighbor, then opened fire on emergency workers who responded to the shooting Monday. Police say the suspect was later found dead in a local home, along with another body.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says the paramedic underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center.

Rawlings says the neighbor who was shot also was in intensive care, though other details haven't been released.

No information has been released about the second person found dead, but police believe the gunman shot the person before fatally shooting himself.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 1:01

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn
Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for baseball game 1:38

Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for baseball game
Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 1:45

Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C.

View More Video

Nation & World Videos