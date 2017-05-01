State Dept. issues warning to U.S. travelers visiting Europe this summer

If you’re planning to visit Europe this summer, the State Department wants to make sure you’re aware of potential terrorism on the continent. The State Department issued a travel alert for Europe on Monday, effective through Sept. 1.
“Extremists continue to focus on tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities as viable targets,” the State Department said in its warning. “In addition, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, high-profile events, educational institutions, airports, and other soft targets remain priority locations for possible attacks.”
The State Department outlined several steps for travelers, including staying in touch with family members and ensuring that they have a way to reach you during an emergency. The alert specifically mentions the Islamic State and Al-Qaida as capable of planning and executing terrorist attacks in Europe.
The department issued similar warnings in the summer of 2016 and around the holidays. The current alert referenced attacks in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Travel alerts are “for short-term events we think you should know about when planning travel to a country,” according to the State Department’s website. Travel warnings, which are more severe, are issued when “we want you to consider very carefully whether you should go to a country at all,” according to the State Department.
The State Department issued travel warnings for Pakistan, Israel (specifically the West Bank and Gaza), Niger and and Nigeria in April.
