April 30, 2017 8:47 PM

The Latest: Earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island region

The Associated Press
TYONEK, Alaska

The Latest on small earthquakes hitting Alaska on Sunday (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude-3.8 earthquake hit the Kodiak Island region.

The earthquake had a depth of about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers), and its epicenter was 17 miles (28 kilometers) west of Karluk, a coastal village of about 40 residents.

There are no reports of damage.

__

3:53 p.m.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magniture-3.3 earthquake hit a peninsula in the southern part of the state.

The center says the earthquake struck the Kenai Peninsula region at 1:32 p.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Tyonek, a coastal village of about 200 people.

The center says the earthquake, which had a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) was also felt in Soldotna, Anchorage and Homer.

There are no reports of damage.

