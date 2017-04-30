Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Plane flies backwards and sideways at the Beaufort air show Pause 1:02 The Blue Angels perform at the air show 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 1:19 Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer 0:14 Car crashes into Myrtle Beach hotel 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:09 Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' 1:13 Video: Lowcountry author Roger Pinckney on his voodoo beliefs Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star