National

April 30, 2017 12:38 AM

1 dead amid flooding, strong thunderstorms in Midwest

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Flooding from heavy rains sweeping across the Midwest has killed at least one person in Missouri, prompted numerous rescues and blocked roadways.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband's efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters Saturday near Clever in southwest Missouri. The patrol says her body was found after waters receded.

The state reported nearly 100 evacuations and nearly three dozen rescues by late afternoon.

Thunderstorms also topped trees and power lines in eastern Oklahoma, while more than 4 inches of snow fell elsewhere in the state.

The governors of Missouri and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency.

Flooding and heavy rains also hit parts of Arkansas, while blizzard warnings were in effect in western Nebraska.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 1:25

Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo
Wrestling a gator back into the wild: Alligator relocation by Georgia deputy filmed from two perspectives 3:45

Wrestling a gator back into the wild: Alligator relocation by Georgia deputy filmed from two perspectives

View More Video

Nation & World Videos