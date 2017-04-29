National

April 29, 2017 2:32 AM

Trump to NRA: 'You have a true friend in the White House'

By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
ATLANTA

Gun owners gathering for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting are celebrating the election of President Donald Trump.

Trump returned to the gun lobby on Friday to thank its members for their support and to promise he will remain unwavering in his support for gun rights.

Trump addressed the NRA last year as a candidate. His appearance at the group's convention in Atlanta was the first time since 1983 that a sitting president had spoken to the group.

NRA members say they couldn't be happier that a gun owner and advocate is in the White House. They say they felt like they were on pins and needles during the years former President Barack Obama was in office, fearful their gun rights would be stripped away.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 1:25

Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo
Wrestling a gator back into the wild: Alligator relocation by Georgia deputy filmed from two perspectives 3:45

Wrestling a gator back into the wild: Alligator relocation by Georgia deputy filmed from two perspectives

View More Video

Nation & World Videos