Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 0:49 MCRD Parris Island hazing, by the numbers 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:54 Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star