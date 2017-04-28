Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 0:49 MCRD Parris Island hazing, by the numbers 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge