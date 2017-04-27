When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo Pause 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:09 Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:37 How did local man handle G force of Blue Angel flight? 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com