Two teachers made students fight each other and told one child to ‘kill yourself,’ police say

Ann Marie Shelvin and Tracy Gallow, two elementary school teachers from Opelousas, Louisiana, have been arrested and stand accused of harassing, bullying and threatening students in their seventh grade class.
According to police, Shelvin, 50, repeatedly bullied an 11-year-old child beginning in October 2016, refusing to help the student with schoolwork, threatening to fail her and telling her to “go and kill yourself,” according to WAFB.
The bullying, however, eventually extended to the entire class, with Shelvin instructing other students to pick fights with the bullied child. When some refused, Shelvin threatened to fail them, according to The Advertiser. According to the police, these fights eventually resulted in several students being sent to the principal’s office.
Shelvin’s actions were first reported to the St. Landry Parish sheriff in February by the mother of the 11-year-old child being bullied, per KLFY. The mother was told to file a complaint with the school board, but returned in early April to press charges against Shelvin because the bullying continued, according to KATC.
According to the Associated Press, Shelvin was removed from the school shortly after the second complaint. But her replacement, 50-year-old Tracy Gallow, was Shelvin’s teacher’s aide and allegedly did not agree with her dismissal.
Police say they have video evidence of Gallow confronting the student whose mother reported Shelvin, physically pulling her aside after gym class to yell in her face and push her, according to KLFY.
According to KATC, Shelvin initially targeted the 11-year-old child because she did not like the student or her mother.
Both Gallow and Shelvin have been arrested but are not currently listed on the St. Landry Parish jail roster. Gallow is facing charges of malfeasance in office, simple battery, intimidation and interference in school operation. Shelvin has been charged with two counts of encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, one count of malfeasance in office and two counts of intimidation and interference in school operation, according to local media reports.
“The St. Landry Parish School System (SLPSS) is aware of and investigating the recent allegations involving an employee from Washington Elementary School,” the school board said in a statement to KATC. “We want to assure the school community that we take reports of this nature very seriously and will do everything in our power to protect the health, safety and welfare of all students. Due to student privacy laws, SLPSS will not provide details regarding the student involved. There will be no further comment on the ongoing personnel investigation.”
