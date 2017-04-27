She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo Pause 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 0:37 How did local man handle G force of Blue Angel flight? 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:23 The Angels have arrived! 1:21 Coming to this year's MCAS Beaufort Air Show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com