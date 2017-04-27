She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

Maude Dobrinic knows what she’ll probably get on her upcoming birthday Sunday — lunch with her family, cake and ice cream, and probably some flowers.
After all, when you’ve lived 100 years like Maude, one knows what to expect.
But this is not just another birthday, and Maude is no ordinary centenarian.
Maude lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s. She still drives and mows the grass herself on her riding mower — well, most of it anyway. She also does all of her own cooking and cleaning, and she still loves to work in her garden.
“She’s happy on her own; we certainly wouldn’t go in there and try to re-arrange her lifestyle,” said her daughter, Janice Goestenkors, of St. Charles, Missouri. Janice says she used to worry about her mother living on her own, but has since realized that Maude is happiest this way.
“She doesn’t have any help,” Janice said. “If we offer to come over and do something major, she says ‘Oh no, it’ll give me something to do.’ She stays busy.”
Ten decades of birthdays
Maude was born on April 30, 1917, on a farm near Ellington, Missouri. On Maude’s birthdays alone:
▪ The first federal prison for women opened in 1927. (“And I didn’t get to go!” she laughed.)
▪ Adolf Hitler and his new wife committed suicide in 1945. (“I guess I knew that ...”)
▪ South Vietnam surrendered in 1975. (“I suppose they did.”)
▪ And Ellen DeGeneres announced she was gay in 1997. (“Do you watch that? I don’t see her show very often, but maybe a minute before the news comes on. ...”)
All the while, Maude’s been living her life, raising two daughters and welcoming eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The oldest of three sisters and three brothers, only she and her youngest brother survive. He will be 93 this fall. They were raised on the farm, far from town. During the Great Depression, she moved to St. Louis when she was 20 to work at the International Shoe factory.
“There were no jobs down there,” she said.
“I get up here and see all them houses all jammed together,” she said of her home then in south St. Louis. It’s where she was living in 1963 when she heard on the radio that President Kennedy had been shot.
As others went off to World War II, she continued working at the shoe factory and living in south St. Louis. As the soldiers came back home, they stayed in the city as well. She changed jobs to work at a dress factory on Washington Avenue in St. Louis, which she liked much better than shoes, she said.
Janice remembers that her mom made all the clothes for her and her sister, Betty Jean Worsham, of Arnold, Missouri.
“(Mom) doesn’t sew a whole lot (now), but if she makes up her mind, if she wants a particular kind of blouse or finds a special material, then she still sews,” Janie said.
“My mother, her sister ... every woman down there had a sewing machine,” Maude said of her hometown.
She raised her daughters as a single mother, she says, having few words about her first husband.
‘She likes to talk’
Her second husband, Joe Dobrinic, was a find.
Joe worked as a butcher, and he and Maude would strike up conversations while meat was ground into hamburger.
“The girls were married by then,” Maude said. “He asked me to go out with him, and I took him up on it.”
Maude and Joe were married about 20 years, she thinks, admitting “whether that’s right or not, I’ll have to do some figuring.”
I try to keep busy. I watch the news, but not very much television do I watch.
Maude Dobrinic of Maryville, who turns 100 on Sunday
She and Joe built their house in 1966 in Maryville, with the tomatoes out back and her flowers out front. She has frequent visitors, and just as often heads out to meet up with friends.
“She likes to talk and have a conversation,” says her neighbor, Diane Semanisin. “She keeps on top of everything. She’s always one step ahead of me.”
The Semanisins say Maude keeps busy with gardening and keeping up with the neighborhood’s families.
”She’s a great lady, very active,” said Joe Semanisin. “She’s like a 70- or 75-year-old person who still works.”
Maude’s friends run the gamut in age, she says. She’s having lunch later that week with the “young couple” down the street whose company she enjoys. They are in their 50s, she thinks.
She drives herself where she needs to go, and takes the exam every year to keep her license. She and her daughters prefer driving in the day, so they plan lunches rather than dinners.
“I try to keep busy,” Maude said, explaining that she doesn’t watch much television. “I watch the news, but not very much television do I watch.”
She keeps busy with her garden, this year setting out three little Early Girl tomato plants. She’s planted “sally” tomatoes before, saying she doesn’t care to call them cherry tomatoes. Maude had so many extra tomatoes that she would share them with workers at Maryville Pharmacy just up the road.
“He stood there and was eating those tomatoes like they was candy,” she said of the pharmacist.
Maude has only two prescriptions, one for blood pressure and the other for her thyroid, and rarely gets sick.
“I’ve always been healthy,” she said. “Had a cousin on my dad’s side, she lived to be 105. But I don’t know what she died of.”
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
