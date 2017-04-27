A neighborhood covered in poop is at war over whether majestic peacocks should stay

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo Pause 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:05 Hazards of diving, from an underwater archaeologist 0:23 The Angels have arrived! 2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:45 Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com