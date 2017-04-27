National

April 27, 2017 11:56 AM

Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

By Don Sweeney

Visitors on Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride may have logged a close encounter Wednesday night with actor Johnny Depp, who reportedly made a live appearance in full Capt. Jack Sparrow regalia.

Several park-goers posted videos to Twitter apparently showing Depp, the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series, greeting passing guests from inside the ride, which features boat-loads of animatronic buccaneers.

The fifth installment of Disney’s pirate films, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” premieres May 26 in the United States and features the return of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley to the series.

Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack (Johnny Depp) feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

Walt Disney Pictures

If Depp did bring his ‘Pirates’ character to life at the ride Wednesday, it wouldn’t be the first time. Last spring, Depp dressed up as his character the Mad Hatter to chat with Disneyland guests through a billboard livestream to promote “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

