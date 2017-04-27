Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running for US Senate

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore's entry into the U.S. Senate race adds another layer of drama to what's already expected to be a rollicking special election to fill the seat previously held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Moore announced his campaign Wednesday on the steps of the Alabama Capitol.
He had been suspended from the bench since September. A judicial panel said Moore had urged state probate judges to defy federal court rulings that said gays and lesbians have a fundamental right to marry. Moore denied the charge.
Moore is joining what's expected to be a crowded GOP primary field in the Aug. 15 primary.
Comments