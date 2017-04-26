Indian tribes fear Trump will be a buzzkill for their marijuana business

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 0:47 'We're on a roll as a state': SC stays atop the sports world 0:57 View from Boundary Street, does the construction block businesses? 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jim Peters, a Squaxin Island Tribe councilman, is happy that his tribe in Washington state is the first in the nation to run a marijuana store. But he and other tribal officials worry that the Trump administration may put an end to all pot sales by states and tribes. Video taken on April 25, 2017. Steve Bloom The Olympian