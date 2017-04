America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers Pause 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 3:27 15 cool things you'll find in the gift shop at RBC Heritage 1:02 How domestic violence calls can escalate 0:27 Hellooooo Battery Creek 0:33 2 Fripp Island deer to giant gator: 'Nah Nah Nah Neh Neh' 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department