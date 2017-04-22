National

April 22, 2017 11:12 PM

Man working on NFL draft stage falls, is injured

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Authorities say a man working on the stage for next week's NFL draft in Philadelphia was injured when he fell 30 feet from the roof.

Philadelphia police say the 27-year-old man fell around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. His injuries were not disclosed.

The three-day event is being held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft's first round begins on Thursday. It concludes on Saturday.

More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in activities at the NFL Draft Experience, which will include a museum, virtual reality games and a replica locker room.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station
Watch as Interstate 85 gets rebuilt before your eyes 0:36

Watch as Interstate 85 gets rebuilt before your eyes
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos