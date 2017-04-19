2 new moms and internet sensations, ‘Giraffe Mom’ and April the Giraffe, meet at zoo

Erin the “Giraffe Mom” met April the Giraffe on Wednesday, just two new moms and two viral sensations bonding in front of television cameras.
Erin Dietrich, the South Carolina mother who donned a giraffe mask before and after the birth of her son in March, met the country’s most famous giraffe Wednesday. The Facebook post of Dietrich wearing a giraffe mask in her hospital room attracted more than 3.9 million views.
April the Giraffe captivated online audiences who tuned into a live stream for months to watch the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York. She delivered her calf on Saturday with more than 1.2 million people watching.
Inside Edition flew Dietrich and 6-week-old son Porter to New York for the meeting and filmed the encounter. Dietrich fed April.
“I feel like we’re buddies. We were going through the same thing at the same time. We were like each other’s companion, she just didn’t know it,” Dietrich told Inside Edition.
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name April’s calf, who is a boy. It only costs $1 to vote and you must vote at least five times. The zoo will compile a list of 10 finalists before allowing fans to vote again.
How does Porter sound for the not-so-little guy?
