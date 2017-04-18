Watch live as Interstate 85 returns to life

Atlantans still face several weeks of detours around a collapsed section of Interstate 85, but the company managing the rebuild is providing a window into the process, which is scheduled to wrap up mid-June.

OxBlue is providing live and time-lapse (shown here) imagery of the rebuild on a special website.

The overpass section of interstate just south of Ga. 400 collapsed in a massive fire the evening of March 30. About 350 feet of overpass carrying all north- and southbound traffic had to be removed, and is now being reconstructed.

“I'll guarantee that the ripple effects of traffic detours and road closures will be felt down our way,” Monroe County EMA director Matt Perry said at the time. “So, plan accordingly and be prepared for significant traffic delays for the foreseeable future.”

A state official told the Atlanta Journal Constitution three people, Basil Eleby, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas, were together when the fire was set. Jay Florence deputy commissioner of the state Department of Insurance said that Eleby set the fire.