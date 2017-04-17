National

April 17, 2017 2:34 PM

Buckling road shuts down westbound I-20 lanes near Atlanta

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.

Officials have shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 east of Atlanta Monday after discovering buckling in the road.

Dekalb County Police reported a section of westbound I-20 between Gresham Road and Candler Road was shut down.

Traffic from Flat Shoals Road is being diverted to Interstate 285 after a motorcycle crashed into the section of damaged road, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Police believe the road damage was caused by an underground gas leak.

Drivers heading into Atlanta on I-20 are urged to seek alternate routes into the city.

This comes almost three weeks after a highway overpass in northeast Atlanta collapsed.

