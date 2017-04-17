Buckling road shuts down westbound I-20 lanes near Atlanta

Officials have shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 east of Atlanta Monday after discovering buckling in the road.
Dekalb County Police reported a section of westbound I-20 between Gresham Road and Candler Road was shut down.
Traffic from Flat Shoals Road is being diverted to Interstate 285 after a motorcycle crashed into the section of damaged road, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
I-20 WB between Candler and Gresham shut down due to underground gas leak causing defect in roadway. Seek alternate routes. #DKPD— DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) April 17, 2017
Police believe the road damage was caused by an underground gas leak.
Drivers heading into Atlanta on I-20 are urged to seek alternate routes into the city.
This comes almost three weeks after a highway overpass in northeast Atlanta collapsed.
