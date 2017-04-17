National

April 17, 2017 2:25 PM

Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland

The Associated Press
LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Authorities say a military helicopter has crashed in southern Maryland.

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. He says state police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, says he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary 1:13

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary
April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo 1:05

April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

Bill Farrow execution 1:02

Bill Farrow execution

View More Video

Nation & World Videos