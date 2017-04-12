National

April 12, 2017 6:31 AM

Train strikes, kills Florida man pushing bike on tracks

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Officials in Florida say a train struck and killed a man who was pushing his bicycle onto the railroad tracks.

In a news release, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the Norfolk Southern train was heading south late Tuesday when the crash happened. The man was in his mid-50s. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of his family.

Officials say the train's engineers sounded the horn, and the lights were flashing and the crossing arms were down as it approached.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments

