If you like wine, you might need a drink after this

Bad news for those who like to relax with a glass (or two — we’re not judging) of wine after a hard day. Last year, adverse weather around the world led to a decrease in global wine production.

According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the hardest hit were classic wine-producing countries France and Argentina. After Italy, France produces the second-most wine in the world. The country lost 3.5 mhl in wine output volume, while Argentina lost 3.9 mhl. The South American country is the world’s ninth largest wine producer.

An El Nino and excessive humidity impacted production in Latin America, causing Brazil to lose 55 percent of its previous wine production. Production in Chile also dropped.

Drought in South Africa cut that country’s production by 6 percent.

Historically, smaller harvests have left vintners competing for fewer grapes, driving up grape prices.

Despite last year’s drop in production, a decline of 3 percent from 2015, consumption rose slightly. The U.S. consumed the largest share globally, at 13 percent. France followed at 11 percent and Italy at 9 percent.

China saw an increase in area used for wine growing, as did Turkey and Portugal.

But a bit of good news for wine fans: Early assessments of the 2017 Southern Hemisphere harvest are up over last year.