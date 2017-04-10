The Latest: Spokesman: 2 students wounded were not targeted

0:17 The 2017 RBC Heritage is officially under way! Pause

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

0:56 Hilton housekeepers lawsuit alleges sexual assaults

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:56 Dawn Staley humorous, yet powerful speech at the championship parade

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:37 Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center opens on the corner of Boundary Street and Ribaut Road

0:46 2017 edition of the RBC Heritage parade leaves Harbour Town

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets