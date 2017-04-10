Shooting reported at elementary school in San Bernardino

Officials reported a possible murder-suicide shooting on Monday morning at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, with at least four victims and the shooter “possibly down.”
San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter that students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School for their safety but that four victims had been identified.
Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well.— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017
The San Bernardino County Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there were multiple victims at at the scene but did not provide a count.
SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017
Burguan wrote that authorities believed the shooting was a murder-suicide and that the shooting happened in a classroom. Two students were taken to a hospital, he added.
We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017
Students at the nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place, according to the university’s Twitter.
San Bernardino police report active shooter at North Park Elementary School few blocks from campus. Shelter in place until further notice— CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) April 10, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
