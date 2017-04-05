National

April 5, 2017 11:01 AM

Arkansas parole board suggests mercy for 1 of 8 due to die

By KELLY P. KISSEL Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' parole board is suggesting that Gov. Asa Hutchinson extend mercy to one of eight inmates scheduled to die in a series of double-executions this month.

The Republican governor is not bound by the board's recommendation Wednesday that he spare Jason McGehee's life. The 40-year-old inmate was convicted of killing a teenager who had told police about a theft ring operating in far northern Arkansas.

The state has adopted an unprecedented execution schedule with its plan to put eight men to death in a 10-day period. Only Texas has executed that many inmates in a month, doing it twice in 1997.

In a separate decision, the board says a petition by Kenneth Williams was without merit. Williams was condemned after escaping and killing a man who lived near the prison.

