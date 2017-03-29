Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute

National

Watch the March 2016 total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

Members of Slooh watched and captured the total solar eclipse from Indonesia on March 8, 2016. Slooh is a community observatory dedicated to bringing astronomy from the stars to screens, according to representatives. It regularly live broadcasts meteor showers to solar eclipses to advances in space exploration. Members were there for the total solar eclipse and had a live broadcast on YouTube

National

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

Over 21 days, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope measured the drop in light as each planet passed in front of the star. Spitzer was able to identify a total of seven rocky worlds, including three in the habitable zone, where liquid water might be found.

National

NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope revealed the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star, TRAPPIST-1. Three of these planets are on the habitable zone, where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water, which sets a new record for number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside our solar system.

Nation & World Videos