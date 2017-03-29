National
Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem
The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.Worcester Polytechnic Institute