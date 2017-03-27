Want to save time and money? Kill your lawn and embrace drought-resistant plants

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort Pause

1:04 Single mother of four on what motivates her

0:54 The Bachelorette is coming to Bluffton! But how do businesses feel?

1:10 Sailboats race on the Beaufort River

1:43 Who won the Wingfest wing eating contest?

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class