March 25, 2017 4:09 PM

A man is barricaded in a bus on the Las Vegas Strip after shooting kills one, police say

By Greg Hadley

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that they believe a man is barricaded inside a bus on the Las Vegas Strip just outside the The Cosmopolitan hotel after reports of a shooting that left one person dead and one person in an unknown condition.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports that the police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

After initial reports that just one person was hurt in the shooting, police announced later that one person had been killed and that another has been transported to the hospital, per 8 News Now. Police also said they do not believe there is a second shooter.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that part of the Strip is shut down while the police investigates. There are also reports that police are communicating with the suspect in the bus over loudspeaker.

Saturday’s shooting follows close on the heels of a robbery early in the morning in the Bellagio hotel and casino. According to USA Today, the robbery took place just before 3 a.m. and involved three suspects wearing suits or tuxedos and animal masks who smashed the windows of a jewelry store and ran off while guests watched.

According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, several people have been detained in relation to the robbery, but no arrests have been announced. Initial reports indicated that one or more of the robbers was armed, but investigators later said there was no active shooter situation.

The Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan are located next to each other on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is famous for its casinos and hotels, but there are no reports indicating the robbery and shooting are connected.

This story is ongoing and will be updated with more details.

