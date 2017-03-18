Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping in Birmingham

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs. The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.
CREDIT: Birmingham Police Department

Baton Rouge toddler is garbage man's morning helper

It might seem like an unpleasant task to many people, but 16-month-old Gray Guidry loves helping out "Mr. Anthony" with his morning garbage run. According to WAFB-TV, the two have been friends since Gray was just 5 months old. This video was shared on Facebook by Gray's mom, Shelley Guidry, who says she just wants to "spread the love that their sweet little friendship is."

NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope revealed the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star, TRAPPIST-1. Three of these planets are on the habitable zone, where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water, which sets a new record for number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside our solar system.

