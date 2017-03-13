Suicide brings fresh scrutiny to jail over inmate deaths

A Virginia jail under investigation for inmate deaths is facing fresh scrutiny after a prisoner's suicide.
Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth says Jakim Funderburk died early Sunday morning after hanging himself with a bedsheet. Officials and family members say the 20-year-old suffered from depression and previously attempted suicide at a jail in nearby Chesapeake.
Funderburk's family members say the facility should have prevented his hanging. And a local chapter of the NAACP said the jail has now failed three inmates who've died under questionable circumstances in two years.
Jail officials say Funderburk's mental health appeared to be improving, he was taking his medication and was being routinely evaluated.
Funderburk was arrested last year on charges including abduction, malicious assault and armed burglary.
