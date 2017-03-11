He couldn’t find his car keys, so a drunk tourist stole a forklift from the marina

A drunk Rhode Island man who couldn’t find his car keys and “needed something to drive” stole a forklift from Marina Junction in Marathon Thursday night, police say.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said 44-year-old Edward Quinton of Greenwich, R.I., was arrested after breaking down the marina fence at 4681 Overseas Highway near mile marker 49 oceanside.
Deputy George Zakariadze received a call around 9 p.m. from a witness who saw a white male with blue shorts, a tank top and flip flops breaking out of the marina property on a forklift and heading toward the Sandal Factory on Ocean Terrance.
Sgt. Juan Martin-Reyes called over the radio that he had the person on the forklift detained near 51st Street.
Quinton told officers he was in the Keys helping friends move, had lost the keys to his car and needed something to drive, Herrin said. He said he took the forklift from the marina because he “knows how to drive one.”
When the officers asked about the damage to the marina gates, Quinton said it was OK and he’d be able to fix the gates because he is “a genius.”
Quinton’s blood alcohol level tested at more than twice the legal limit, Herrin said. He faces two misdemeanor DUI counts, one including property damage and the other for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .15 percent or more. He was also booked on felony criminal mischief, burglary and grand theft. He was booked into the jail on Stock Island without bond.
