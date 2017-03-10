Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Feb. 21, 2017. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian.