National

March 8, 2017 10:06 PM

911 outage for AT&T customers in at least 14 states resolved

By Greg Hadley and The Associated Press

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

After various law enforcement and government agencies across the country reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones, the telecommunications giant announced the issue had been resolved after several hours.

A spokesman for the Dallas-based company said Wednesday evening that it was aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and tweeted about the issue shortly before 9 p.m. central time.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

Agencies in West Virginia, Nevada, Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have all sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call. A map circulating on social media purporting to show all the areas affected by the outage includes swaths of the Midwest, Northern California, Texas and the East Coast.

One police department in Frisco, Texas, however, sent a follow-up tweet Wednesday night saying the issue had been resolved in its area. The Denver police department posted a similar tweet soon after, as did the Austin, Texas, police department.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

4 killed in train-bus collision in Mississippi

View more video

Nation & World Videos