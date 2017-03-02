One little boy’s haircut teaches the world about colorblind love

Lydia Rosebush thought her son’s hair was getting a bit shaggy, a bit wild.
You need a haircut this weekend, she told him last week.
What Jax, who is 5, told her next caught her off guard.
“He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy,” the mom in Louisville, Ky. wrote Friday on her Facebook page.
“He said he couldn’t wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy’s so that his teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut.”
She posted a photo of preschoolers Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. “I’m sure you all see the resemblance,” she wrote of the photo, which quickly went viral.
Jax is white.
Reddy is black.
“If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is,” she wrote. “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”
She’s not the only one who marveled at the innocence of her son, who turned 5 on Thursday. Her Facebook post, with its message of colorblind love, has rocketed around the world, her words shared more than 53,000 times.
“This is total insanity!” Rosebush told WAVE3 News in Louisville, Ky. “I just made the post because my kid is hilarious and cute. I never anticipated this. It just struck me as funny that Jax doesn’t even notice that Reddy is a different color. When he describes Reddy he never mentions it. I thought with all the hate in the world today, we could use this lesson from an almost 5-year-old.”
According to WAVE, Reddy and his brother are from Africa. They were adopted by the pastor of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville, Kevin Weldon, and his wife, Debbie, who are white.
“Deep down inside, yes (Jax) absolutely notices there are differences in skin color,” Rosebush told “Inside Edition.” “However, he doesn’t care. The only difference to him is their hair doesn’t match.”
She said her family doesn’t talk much about race, other than the lessons she teaches Jax about treating everyone with kindness no matter their skin color.
“Race is an issue everywhere, however it’s not something children consider, and it’s something they shouldn’t have to,” she told “Inside Edition.” “People are people, and it doesn’t matter where they come from or what color they are. You treat everyone the same. It’s not about black and white.”
Jax got his haircut on Tuesday. Reddy and his family were there to watch. WAVE filmed the moment.
“There’s an innocence children have that sometimes we lose,” said pastor Weldon. “If we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing.”
