Amazing video as work-release escapee goes airborne

This driver, who turned out to be an escapee from a work-release program in Louisiana, was stopped for speeding. But he then led police on a chase, the end of which a bystander captured on his phone. The truck, damaged by stop strips placed by law enforcement, can be seen swerving off the road and up an embankment, soaring into the air to land on top of another vehicle. No one was injured and the driver was apprehended.
Length: :34
Source: WNOE Monroe
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Comments